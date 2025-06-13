What Are Your Rights After A Motorcycle Accident?

Motorcycle collisions often result in some of the most devastating injuries I see in my personal injury practice.

Understanding your legal rights after such an accident is crucial to ensuring access to the full compensation you may be entitled to.

Statutory Accident Benefits (No-Fault Insurance)

Ontario law requires every motor vehicle policy to include accident benefits — commonly referred to as "no-fault" benefits because they apply regardless of who caused the crash. These benefits cover a wide range of support: income replacement for those workers who are now unable to work, medical and rehabilitation expenses, and attendant care services.

In cases involving catastrophic injuries, additional benefits may be available. It's essential to promptly apply for these benefits through your own insurer, even in single-vehicle accidents.

Tort Claims (Lawsuits Against At-Fault Parties)

If another driver or entity is wholly or partly to blame for the collision, you may also pursue a tort claim. This legal action seeks damages for losses not fully covered by no-fault benefits, including pain and suffering, past and future income loss, healthcare expenses, and help with housekeeping.

However, Ontario's motor vehicle laws impose strict thresholds. To claim compensation for pain and suffering or medical expenses, the injury must meet the legal definition of a "permanent and serious impairment of an important physical, mental, or psychological function."

Even when that threshold is met, a statutory deductible applies. In 2025, for example, nearly $47,000 is deducted from awards for pain and suffering unless the claim exceeds a higher threshold. That means a $100,000 award may result in just over $53,000 in actual compensation.

Income loss calculations are also subject to complex rules and offsets.

Legal Advice is Essential

Given the legal and procedural complexity of motor vehicle injury claims, it's essential to consult a knowledgeable personal injury lawyer. Should the unthinkable occur, early legal guidance can make a meaningful difference in both recovery and outcome.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.