In-Firm Interview Success: Lessons From Our Articling Students

As the fall wind begins to roll into Toronto, so does the anticipation for the Toronto recruit and in-firm interviews. Among 2Ls, the turn of the season thus leads to questions surrounding how to excel in in-firm interviews and the strategies that help candidates stand out.

When deciding to write this article, I met with some of my fellow articling students at Foglers, and we began to reflect on our experience just two years ago. We all practiced interview questions with our friends and family, ironed our suits, and nervously arrived at our first scheduled interviews on that rainy Monday in October. So, what do we wish we knew before we stepped into the Foglers lobby? We're sharing our best insights in the hope that, when you enter your in-firm interview, you'll be equipped with a little bit of our wisdom.

Dominik: "Know your story. You're going to be asked about most (if not all) of your resume, so you need to be able to have stories that are not only interesting but demonstrate why you are a strong candidate for the firm to hire."

Elizabeth: "Remember that in-firms are a two-way street – you are choosing a firm in the same way that a firm is choosing you. Use your interview as an opportunity to ask thoughtful questions that give you insight into the firm's culture and how you may fit into it. As an added benefit, well-prepared questions demonstrate your genuine interest in the firm."

Rebekah: "Match the interviewer(s) energy – if they come in boisterous and high energy, then try your best to meet them at that level, but if they are more mellow and relaxed, then try to match that, all while not straying too far from being yourself."

Jessica: "Be confident in yourself and take ownership of what you bring to the table."

Adrian: "Know your resume inside and out, but remember that it isn't a script. Your (no doubt impressive) achievements on paper are only as good as your ability to build a connection with your interviewer. Relax, have a nice conversation, and use that as the foundation to expand on your resume and make the case for what you can bring to the firm."

Andrea: "Remember: post-interview follow-up and etiquette are almost as important as the interview itself. Send thoughtful, personalized thank-you emails to each person you spoke with to reinforce your interest. You should express genuine enthusiasm, but be careful not to oversell yourself."

Ultimately, in-firm interviews are your chance to showcase the person behind the resume. Approach them with confidence in your achievements and the assurance that being genuine is your strongest asset. Best of luck!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.