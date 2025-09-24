ARTICLE
24 September 2025

In-Firm Interview Success: Lessons From Our Articling Students

FR
Fogler, Rubinoff LLP

Contributor

Fogler, Rubinoff LLP logo
For more than 40 years, we have invested in the success of each of our clients, leading them toward the achievement of their business and legal goals. The team focused nature of our firm means that clients benefit from our collective experience and the tailored approach we bring to each matter. At Fogler, Rubinoff LLP we pride ourselves on our exceptional client service, resourcefulness, and our entrepreneurial spirit. With expertise in over twenty areas of practice and across numerous industries, we see ourselves as a centralized resource for our clients. Our clients include financial institutions, publicly traded corporations, securities dealers, emerging companies, construction companies, real estate developers and lenders, franchisors, First Nations, and family-owned enterprises and individuals. To learn more about how we can assist with your business and legal needs visit: foglers.com.
Explore Firm Details
As the fall wind begins to roll into Toronto, so does the anticipation for the Toronto recruit and in-firm interviews.
Canada Law Department Performance
Elizabeth Varkovetski
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

As the fall wind begins to roll into Toronto, so does the anticipation for the Toronto recruit and in-firm interviews. Among 2Ls, the turn of the season thus leads to questions surrounding how to excel in in-firm interviews and the strategies that help candidates stand out.

When deciding to write this article, I met with some of my fellow articling students at Foglers, and we began to reflect on our experience just two years ago. We all practiced interview questions with our friends and family, ironed our suits, and nervously arrived at our first scheduled interviews on that rainy Monday in October. So, what do we wish we knew before we stepped into the Foglers lobby? We're sharing our best insights in the hope that, when you enter your in-firm interview, you'll be equipped with a little bit of our wisdom.

Dominik: "Know your story. You're going to be asked about most (if not all) of your resume, so you need to be able to have stories that are not only interesting but demonstrate why you are a strong candidate for the firm to hire."

Elizabeth: "Remember that in-firms are a two-way street – you are choosing a firm in the same way that a firm is choosing you. Use your interview as an opportunity to ask thoughtful questions that give you insight into the firm's culture and how you may fit into it. As an added benefit, well-prepared questions demonstrate your genuine interest in the firm."

Rebekah: "Match the interviewer(s) energy – if they come in boisterous and high energy, then try your best to meet them at that level, but if they are more mellow and relaxed, then try to match that, all while not straying too far from being yourself."

Jessica: "Be confident in yourself and take ownership of what you bring to the table."

Adrian: "Know your resume inside and out, but remember that it isn't a script. Your (no doubt impressive) achievements on paper are only as good as your ability to build a connection with your interviewer. Relax, have a nice conversation, and use that as the foundation to expand on your resume and make the case for what you can bring to the firm."

Andrea: "Remember: post-interview follow-up and etiquette are almost as important as the interview itself. Send thoughtful, personalized thank-you emails to each person you spoke with to reinforce your interest. You should express genuine enthusiasm, but be careful not to oversell yourself."

Ultimately, in-firm interviews are your chance to showcase the person behind the resume. Approach them with confidence in your achievements and the assurance that being genuine is your strongest asset. Best of luck!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Elizabeth Varkovetski
Elizabeth Varkovetski
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More