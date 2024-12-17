Fundamentals Of Canadian Labor Law: An Overview Of Labor Law In Canada (Podcast)

This is the first episode of a six-part podcast series providing an overview of labor law in Canada. This podcast is designed for human resources professionals, labour relations professionals, in-house counsel, and anyone else who needs or wants to gain a better understanding of how labor law works in Canada.

In this episode, Littler attorneys Stephen Shore and Matt Badrov provide an overview and structure of labour law in Canada, including the difference between federal and provincial labor law, the influence of the Wagner Act in Canada, the organization of labor laws across Canadian provinces, and more.

