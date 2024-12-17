ARTICLE
17 December 2024

Fundamentals Of Canadian Labor Law: An Overview Of Labor Law In Canada (Podcast)

L-
Littler - Canada

Contributor

Littler - Canada logo
Explore Firm Details
This is the first episode of a six-part podcast series providing an overview of labor law in Canada. This podcast is designed for human resources professionals...
Canada Employment and HR
Stephen Shore and Matthew P. Badrov

This is the first episode of a six-part podcast series providing an overview of labor law in Canada. This podcast is designed for human resources professionals, labour relations professionals, in-house counsel, and anyone else who needs or wants to gain a better understanding of how labor law works in Canada.

In this episode, Littler attorneys Stephen Shore and Matt Badrov provide an overview and structure of labour law in Canada, including the difference between federal and provincial labor law, the influence of the Wagner Act in Canada, the organization of labor laws across Canadian provinces, and more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Stephen Shore
Stephen Shore
Photo of Matthew P. Badrov
Matthew P. Badrov
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More