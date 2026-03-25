A Dispute By Any Other Name Would Still Fall Within The Arbitration Agreement: Alberta Court Of Appeal Steps In To Stay A Third Party Claim In Favour Of Arbitration

In Arsopi v ARVOS GmbH, 2026 ABCA 49 the Alberta Court of Appeal (“ABCA”) allowed the appeal of a decision that only partially stayed a third party claim...

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In Arsopi v ARVOS GmbH, 2026 ABCA 49 the Alberta Court of Appeal (“ABCA”) allowed the appeal of a decision that only partially stayed a third party claim, instead finding that the entire dispute fell within a broad arbitration clause agreed to by sophisticated commercial parties.

We posted on the Court of King's Bench of Alberta (“ABKB”) decision here, where the court stayed only a portion of the third party claim.

Why this Case Matters

The appellate level decision confirms that only claims governed by the arbitration agreement within a broader proceeding will be referred to arbitration. However, when determining what falls within that clause, the court should have mind to which party is asserting the claim and what the true nature of the claim is. Too narrow an interpretation of the claim may permit parties to circumvent arbitration clauses by recasting their claims as statutory in nature, or some other form of dispute.

Arsopi v. ARVOS GmbH serves as a continued reminder to parties that claims governed by the arbitration agreement, especially where the arbitration clause is cast broadly, will be referred to arbitration.

Background

ARVOS GMBH (“ARVOS”) contracted with Arsopi, Industries Metalurgicas arlindo S. Pinho, S.A. and Arsopi-Industrial Metalurgicas (“Arsopi”) to fabricate equipment. The agreement included a dispute resolution provision setting out that all disputes arising out of or in connection with the contract shall be settled by arbitration, placed in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. The equipment was delivered and sold to Orica Canada and ultimately installed in Alberta.

The dispute arose when Orica Canada and Orica International Pte Ltd. (“Orica”), non-parties to the agreement, sued ARVOS in relation to the fitness of equipment. ARVOS then commenced a Third Party Claim against Arsopi.

Arsopi, applied to the Alberta Court of the King’s Bench to stay the Third Party Claim issued against them by the defendant, Arvos.

The ABKB’s Reasons

The ABKB distilled the Third Party Claim into three categories:

A tort claim between ARVOS and Arospi; A breach of contract claim between ARVOS and Arsopi; and A Tort-Feasors Act indemnity claim (the “TFA claim”, as ARVOS asserted that Arsopi owed Orica a duty of care that was breached).1

The ABKB stayed the first two causes of action in the Third Party Claim, but held that the TFA claim could not be stayed and should proceed to trial before the court in Alberta. According to the chambers judge, the TFA claim, grounded on an allegation that Arsopi (which had no contractual relationship with Orica) owed Orica a duty of care, and could not fall within the scope of the arbitration clause as Orica was not a party to that contract.

The Court of Appeal Overturns the Decision

The ABCA held the chambers judge erred by treating the TFA claim as one between Orica and Arsopi, leading to the misapplication of the principle that non-parties to an arbitration agreement cannot be bound by an agreement to arbitrate.2 A TFA contribution claim belongs to the defendant tortfeasor, not the plaintiff. In this instance, the defendant to the Third Party Claim was a party to the agreement. Per the ABCA, the TFA claim is properly a claim between ARVOS and Arsopi and therefore captured by the arbitration clause.

The analysis that ought to have been conducted by the chambers judge was whether the TFA claim fell within the scope of the arbitration clause, which provides “[a]ll disputes arising out of or in connection with the Contract shall be finally settled” through arbitration”. The ABCA found that the use of the phrase “in connection with the Contract” indicated the arbitration agreement was intended to apply broadly, beyond the “four corners” of the contract.3

Concluding Thoughts

This decision is the latest in post-Uber approach to staying proceedings in favour of arbitration. The ABCA affirmed the court’s continued deference to staying proceedings in favour of arbitration and confirmed broadly worded arbitration clauses can capture tort and statutory claims, not just contractual breaches.

Footnotes

1 Orica Canada Inc v. ARVOS GmbH, 2024 ABKB 97, at para. 12.

2 Arsopi v. ARVOS GmbH, 2026 ABCA 49, para 35 citing Kaverit at paras 13–15, 21.

3 Arsopi v. ARVOS GmbH, 2026 ABCA 49, para 54.

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