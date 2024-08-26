ARTICLE
26 August 2024

Wine Grape Council of SA Podcast - The nitty gritty of succession law with Matt Dorman and Callen Bubner

This conversation will give you the nuts and bolts of how it all works and answers the sort of questions.
Succession isn't sexy; no one likes thinking about death and what will happen after they're gone, but as Mellor Olsson lawyers Matt Dorman and Callen Bubner say, burying your head in the sand doesn't change the reality we all must face one day; and one thing you can do is be prepared...

Matt and Callen spend the bulk of their time helping agribusiness families craft and implement succession and estate plans, laying a solid foundation for the future everyone can rely on when the time comes.

This conversation will give you the nuts and bolts of how it all works and answers the sort of questions you might have in the back of your mind from time to time.

Here's Matt & Callen...

