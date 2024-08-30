Privacy Reform Bill Just Around The Corner

There appears to be a further delay to the long-anticipated privacy law reform legislation, most recently expected to be unveiled this month. But even with this delay the wait won't be long; we could see a draft bill introduced in as little as three weeks' time.

InnovationAus.com reported that after a spirited hearing on Friday 16 August at the Senate inquiry into Adopting Artificial Intelligence, at which a 'barrage' of questions was asked of Privacy Reform Taskforce assistant secretary Catherine Fitch, a spokesperson for the Attorney-General confirmed the government is targeting the only sitting week in September (commencing 9 September) to introduce the privacy reform bill. The Privacy Reform Taskforce assistance secretary also confirmed that not all agreed or agreed in principle recommendations would be included in the bill.

InnovationAus.com also reported that no exposure draft will be issued before the bill is introduced to Parliament.

Following up on Monday last week, Senator Shoebridge asked a question on notice of the Minister representing the Attorney-General:

What is the current status of the Government's proposed privacy law reform? When will the Government release the ACIL Allen report (the report) on the impact of privacy laws on business? What concerns if any have been raised by the report? What liaison has occurred with Treasury about the proposed laws?

Questions we would all love to know the answers to!

The delay is not entirely unexpected and raises some interesting prospects about the potential timing of the bill being passed. If it's referred to a parliamentary committee for review, as expected, it could be uncomfortably close to the beginning of next year before we hear further, with a looming federal election threatening to throw another spanner in the works.

Stay tuned for our blogs discussing what we expect when the bill is finally introduced.

