3 Why Was My Trauma Claim Rejected And What Can I Do?

When a trauma insurance claim is rejected, policyholders face stress and uncertainty about their financial security. This article examines the three most common reasons...

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Facing a rejection on your trauma insurance claim can be stressful and overwhelming. Many people are surprised when their claim is refused, but understanding the common reasons for rejection, and how to address them, can improve your chances of a successful outcome. If you or a family member have had a claim rejected, or if your claim has been flagged for refusal — it is critical to act quickly. A claim may be flagged for refusal through a preliminary view, procedural fairness letter, or a show cause notice. This is a warning that the insurer is proposing to decline your claim unless you take further steps with additional information. It is important that you take urgent steps to protect your position before any final decision is made. Our experience is that refusals often occur in the following circumstances.

1. Not understanding the severity of your condition

A frequent reason for trauma claim rejections is not meeting the severity requirements outlined in your policy. Trauma insurance policies specify particular conditions, and the level of severity required, for a claim to be payable. For example, conditions like cancer, heart attack, or stroke must meet specific criteria to qualify.

What you can do:

1. Review your policy: Familiarise yourself with the definitions, exclusions, and severity requirements for each covered condition.

2. Seek clarification: If you are unsure whether your condition qualifies, check the policy wording carefully and understand how the insurer will assess it.

3. Obtain medical evidence: Have your condition assessed by a medical professional who can provide a detailed report aligned with your policy.

4. Seek legal advice: A specialist lawyer can help you interpret your policy and ensure your claim is prepared correctly before submission.

2. Claiming during the waiting period

Many trauma policies include a waiting period, often up to 90 days, before a claim can be lodged. Claims made during this period are usually ineligible and may be refused.

What you can do:

1. Check your policy’s waiting period: Understand exactly when your cover begins and when you are eligible to claim.

2. Wait until the period ends: Submit your claim only once the waiting period has concluded.

3. Keep records: Maintain detailed documentation of your condition and medical consultations during this period. This information can support your claim once it is eligible.

4. Seek legal advice: Ensure you understand how your policy will operate in regard to your condition before submitting your claim.

3. Incomplete or inaccurate medical information

Insurers rely on comprehensive medical evidence to assess claims. Missing, vague, or outdated information is a common reason for rejection.

What you can do:

1. Gather complete medical records: Include diagnoses, treatment plans, specialist reports, and test results.

2. Work with your doctor: Make sure your healthcare provider understands the insurer’s requirements and provides detailed documentation.

3. Submit thorough evidence: Provide all relevant medical records with your claim to ensure the insurer has a full understanding of your condition.

Steps to take if your claim is rejected

If your trauma claim has been refused, you still have options:

Request a detailed explanation: Ask your insurer to explain why your claim was denied. This helps identify specific issues.

Ask your insurer to explain why your claim was denied. This helps identify specific issues. Review and correct: Check your original submission for any mistakes or missing information and gather any additional evidence required.

Check your original submission for any mistakes or missing information and gather any additional evidence required. Appeal the decision: Most insurers have an internal appeals process. Submit your appeal with corrected or new information.

Most insurers have an internal appeals process. Submit your appeal with corrected or new information. Seek external help: If your appeal is unsuccessful, you can contact the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) or consult a legal professional experienced in insurance claims.

Understanding the common pitfalls in trauma insurance claims and taking proactive steps can significantly improve your chances of success. Make sure you:

Comprehend your policy’s requirements,

Avoid claiming during the waiting period, and

Provide complete, accurate medical information.

If your claim is rejected, don’t give up. Use the appeals process and seek professional guidance to achieve a fair outcome. At Carroll & O’Dea Lawyers, we know how much your trauma claim matters, to you and your family. Your financial security can depend on it, and we are here to guide you through the process, helping you put forward the strongest claim possible.

Talk to us

If your trauma claim is proving difficult, or has been refused, especially where it has been flagged for potential refusal — you should seek advice without delay. Call us today. We offer a first appointment free, with no obligation, to review your claim and explain your options. We also work on a no win, no fee basis for trauma and TPD claims.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.