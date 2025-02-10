ARTICLE
10 February 2025

Dealing with Company Debt and the ATO – Video

BF
BRI Ferrier

Contributor

BRI Ferrier logo
BRI Ferrier is a group of expert firms offering recovery, insolvency, forensic accounting, and advisory services. With 80+ staff and practices in Australia and New Zealand, we help businesses of all sizes and work with various stakeholders to address financial challenges.
Explore Firm Details
How things are never as simple as they seem in insolvent trading.
Australia Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
John Carrello
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In April of this year, we published an article discussing insolvent trading and dealing with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO). In the video below, John Carrello from our Western Australia office outlines how things are never as simple as they seem and discusses what you should look out for if you find yourself in this position.

Find the article following the link below.

https://briferrier.com.au/news/so-you-have-done-a-deal-with-the-ato-to-pay-your-companys-debt-by-instalments-and-think-it-is-now-so

Click here to view the video.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John Carrello
John Carrello
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More