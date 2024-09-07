Insights into creditor activism with Anna Taylor, Principal at Results Legal

self

In this episode of The Cut, host Andrew Blundell, Principal at Cathro & Partners, is joined by Anna Taylor, Principal at Results Legal, to discuss various aspects of insolvency, debt recovery, and trade credit.

Key Takeaways:

Understanding Director Obligations: Anna emphasizes the need for directors to be more aware of their obligations and liabilities, suggesting the need for mandatory education before director appointments.

Trade Credit Challenges: The discussion delves into the current challenges faced by trade credit businesses, including an increase in disputes, preferences, and equitable priority disputes.

Risk Mitigation Strategies: Anna highlights the importance of setting up for success by having appropriate contracts, understanding customers, and proactive credit management to mitigate risks.

Advocacy and Proactiveness: The conversation emphasises the need for proactive communication with insolvency practitioners, particularly in cases of appointments, to protect the interests of creditors and ensure timely responses.

This episode provides valuable insights for insolvency practitioners, creditors, and businesses on effectively navigating the complexities of trade credit, insolvency, and debt recovery.

Tune in to gain practical advice and strategies for asset protection and preservation in insolvency scenarios.

Links:

Anna Taylor LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/anna-taylor-b2a4393a/

– https://www.linkedin.com/in/anna-taylor-b2a4393a/ Results Legal – https://resultslegal.com.au/

– https://resultslegal.com.au/ Andrew Blundell Linkedin – https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrew-blundell-2a54664

– https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrew-blundell-2a54664 Cathro & Partners Website – https://cathropartners.com.au/

– https://cathropartners.com.au/ ASIC Guidance on duties of directors of mutual companies – https://asic.gov.au/for-business/running-a-company/company-officeholder-duties/guidance-on-the-duties-of-directors-of-mutual-companies/

