ECAG Insights From Defence Exports Conference 2024

Our friends at the Export Controls Australia Group (ECAG) have a nice blog where they talk about all things Australia and the new export control regime in place in Australian as a result of AUKUS. Today, ECAG Board Member Amy McDonnell posted an insightful blog post on ECAG's attendance at the 18th annual Defence Exports Conference in the United Kingdom and compliance concerns.

Amy McDonnell 5 hours ago 4 min read Global export controls: Insights from the 18th Annual Defence Exports Conference www.ecag.com.au/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.