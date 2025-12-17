ASIC launches the reportable situations data dashboard

Victoria Pasquale’s articles from Sophie Grace Pty Ltd are most popular:

ASIC has published aggregate-level breach data through the Reportable Situations Data Dashboard which went live on 31 October 2025. ASIC has decided not to publish breach data at a firm level. This means that ASIC has not identified individual licensees when reporting breach data collected under the reportable situation regime.

Reportable Situations Dashboard

Previously, ASIC published static reports on Reportable Situations data. ASIC has now published aggregated, industry-level Reportable Situations data through an interactive dashboard. This dashboard enables clients to gain insights into the types and impacts of reportable breaches, as well as how licensees detect and address breaches.

The Reportable Situations Data Dashboard provides information relating to:

the volume and nature of breaches;

consumer impact and loss;

identification, investigation and rectification of breaches; and

consumer remediation.

Background

Australian Financial Services Licensees and Australian Credit Licensees must report reportable situations to ASIC. ASIC's Corporate Plan for 2024-25 identified improving consumer outcomes as a key priority.

Further Reading

