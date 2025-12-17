ASIC launches the reportable situations data dashboard

- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
ASIC has published aggregate-level breach data through the Reportable Situations Data Dashboard which went live on 31 October 2025. ASIC has decided not to publish breach data at a firm level. This means that ASIC has not identified individual licensees when reporting breach data collected under the reportable situation regime.
Reportable Situations Dashboard
Previously, ASIC published static reports on Reportable Situations data. ASIC has now published aggregated, industry-level Reportable Situations data through an interactive dashboard. This dashboard enables clients to gain insights into the types and impacts of reportable breaches, as well as how licensees detect and address breaches.
The Reportable Situations Data Dashboard provides information relating to:
- the volume and nature of breaches;
- consumer impact and loss;
- identification, investigation and rectification of breaches; and
- consumer remediation.
Background
Australian Financial Services Licensees and Australian Credit Licensees must report reportable situations to ASIC. ASIC's Corporate Plan for 2024-25 identified improving consumer outcomes as a key priority.
Further Reading
- Reportable Situations Data Dashboard
- ASIC launches new breach data dashboard
- Consultation Paper 383 – Reportable SituationsData Publication
- Summary of Feedback to Consultation Paper 383 and ASIC's Response
- ASIC outlines approach to breachdata publications
