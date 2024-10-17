Arbitration World: Interstate Arbitration With Dr. Stephen Minas – Part 1 (Podcast)

In this first episode of our Interstate Arbitration series, Ian Meredith talks with Dr. Stephen Minas of Peking University Transnational Law School, to introduce the general ins and outs of interstate (or State vs State) arbitration and how it differs from other forms of arbitration, the basis for jurisdiction in interstate arbitration, and its potential role in resolving major international disputes.

The second part of the Interstate Arbitration series extends on the specific aspects of interstate arbitration. You can find part 2 here.

