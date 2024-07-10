ARTICLE
10 July 2024

Outlook For Arbitration In Indonesia – BANI Seminar

The Indonesian National Board of Arbitration (Badan Arbitrase Nasional Indonesia or BANI) is hosting a seminar on Thursday, July 25, on "The Outlook of Arbitration in Indonesia."

The seminar will cover:

  • Development of arbitration in Indonesia following Supreme Court Regulation No. 3 of 2023
  • Emergency arbitration
  • Online dispute resolution (ODR) in Indonesia and beyond

SSEK founding partner Ira A. Eddymurthy, who has been admitted to the BANI panel of arbitrators, is one of the scheduled speakers at the seminar.

For more information on "The Outlook of Arbitration in Indonesia" and to register for the seminar, go here.

