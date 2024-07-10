Outlook For Arbitration In Indonesia – BANI Seminar

The Indonesian National Board of Arbitration (Badan Arbitrase Nasional Indonesia or BANI) is hosting a seminar on Thursday, July 25, on "The Outlook of Arbitration in Indonesia."

The seminar will cover:

Development of arbitration in Indonesia following Supreme Court Regulation No. 3 of 2023

Emergency arbitration

Online dispute resolution (ODR) in Indonesia and beyond

SSEK founding partner Ira A. Eddymurthy, who has been admitted to the BANI panel of arbitrators, is one of the scheduled speakers at the seminar.

For more information on "The Outlook of Arbitration in Indonesia" and to register for the seminar, go here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.