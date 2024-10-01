ARTICLE
1 October 2024

New Rules On Stays Beyond Cumulative Visa Limit For Certain Foreign Nationals

Kyrgyzstan Immigration
Nationals of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Tajikistan, Moldova, and Eurasian Economic Union countries (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia) must now apply for a Temporary Residence Permit (valid for one year with the possibility of yearly renewals up to a total of five years) in order to stay beyond their allotted visa-free periods (which vary between 5 to 90 days, depending on the country of origin and whether the individual has registered with Kyrgyz authorities). Previously, nationals of these countries were able register and stay in Kyrgyzstan for six months from the day of entry. In order to apply for such permits, applicants would need to provide additional documentation (such as a labor contract, a work or residence permit).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

