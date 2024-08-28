ARTICLE
28 August 2024

What Mass. Attys Will Be Watching In The 2nd Half Of 2024

United States Criminal Law
White Collar Defense & Investigations partner Giselle Joffre, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney, spoke with Law360 in June for its midyear coverage of "What Mass. Attys Will Be Watching In The 2nd Half Of 2024."

In the article, Joffre, a member of the firm's Boston office, highlighted Massachusetts' increased emphasis on charging individual healthcare professionals with fraud.

"I am curious to see whether this is an increased focus for the office and if we will continue to see this for the rest of the year," she said, noting that the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney's Office has traditionally homed in on larger corporations and institutions as opposed to individuals.

Joffre also wondered if this approach is an actual "shift in focus" by the office or simply a "happenstance that, over the last few months, we have seen a lot of individuals prosecuted."

Read the full article (subscription required).

