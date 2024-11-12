ARTICLE
12 November 2024

GeTtin' SALTy Episode 40 | A Conversation About State Tax Ballot Initiative Results (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

United States Tax
In this episode of the GeTin' SALTy podcast, host Nikki Dobay is once again joined by Jared Walczak, Vice President of Special Projects at the Tax Foundation, to discuss the state tax ballot initiatives results from the Nov. 5, 2024 election. Jared and Nikki discuss the outcome and get into the weeds on the major state tax initiatives that were being tracked on election night. Specifically, they discuss initiatives in Oregon (Measure 118), North Dakota (Measure 4), South Dakota (Measure 28), Illinois (Advisory Question), Washington (Initiatives 2019, 2117, 2124), San Francisco (Measure M), and a few others. Finally, Jared and Nikki end with a chat about upcoming "fun" travel!

Attachments

