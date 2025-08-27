ARTICLE
27 August 2025

More Privacy Compliance Considerations For The 2026 Budget Process

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
Now is the time that many are putting together their 2026 budgets and considering how much to allocate next year to address the constantly evolving privacy and data security landscape.
United States Privacy
Liisa M. Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Listen to this post

Now is the time that many are putting together their 2026 budgets and considering how much to allocate next year to address the constantly evolving privacy and data security landscape. In the last article in this series we looked at three change management tools that can help effectuate privacy compliance. Here are three more, and things to consider -and potentially budget for- in the new year.

  • Build Practical Roadmaps: As you create your program and goals for 2026, have actionable milestones and measurable objectives. Both will help you keep track of your progress, and help assess the extent to which the initiative has been successful. There are many change management tools -like balanced scorecards- that can help with alignment and tracking.
  • Appreciate Individual Impacts and Readiness: When designing training or developing employee compliance requirements, remember that everyone has a different experience with change. How do people in a given group learn best? It might be through in-person and interactive sessions, or an online, gamified approach. What will the impact be on a given compliance requirement? If it makes it more difficult to do one's job duties -or have a perception of difficulty, there may be more resistance. Surveys and check-ins can provide valuable insight into potential challenges.
  • Identify and Work With Key Stakeholders: Identify who holds formal and informal influence within the organization. These are the individuals on whom the success of your compliance initiative often rests. Understanding the extent to which they are committed to your compliance vision – and developing a roadmap to get their buy-in if there are not – can have an outsized impact on your success.

Putting It Into Practice: As you develop your privacy and data security compliance budget for 2026, keeping in mind these tips for what makes for a successful change management process can help you identify what activities you want to budget for in the new year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Liisa M. Thomas
Liisa M. Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More