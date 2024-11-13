ARTICLE
13 November 2024

Privacy And AI In The Trump 2.0 Era

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore Firm Details
With the results of the 2024 election now in, questions loom about the future direction of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and its privacy agenda.
United States Privacy
Photo of Alysa Hutnik
Photo of Laura Riposo VanDruff
Photo of Aaron Burstein
Authors

With the results of the 2024 election now in, questions loom about the future direction of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and its privacy agenda. In recent years, the FTC has regulated non-HIPAA-covered health information through rulemaking and enforcement, treated browsing data as sensitive information, and consistently criticized interest-based advertising as a form of illicit surveillance. With a shift to a Republican majority, what changes can we expect? Will a new Republican-led Commission resolve the FTC's ambitious privacy rulemaking agenda? And will privacy enforcement remain a top priority?

Join Kelley Drye's Partner and Chair of the Privacy and Information Security practice Alysa Hutnik and Privacy practice Partners Aaron Burstein and Laura VanDruff on Wednesday, November 13, from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. EST, as they dive into these key issues and more. Our team, which includes five former FTC officials and deep expertise in Commission matters, will provide valuable insights on what lies ahead.

Register here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alysa Hutnik
Alysa Hutnik
Photo of Laura Riposo VanDruff
Laura Riposo VanDruff
Photo of Aaron Burstein
Aaron Burstein
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More