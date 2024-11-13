Privacy And AI In The Trump 2.0 Era

With the results of the 2024 election now in, questions loom about the future direction of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and its privacy agenda. In recent years, the FTC has regulated non-HIPAA-covered health information through rulemaking and enforcement, treated browsing data as sensitive information, and consistently criticized interest-based advertising as a form of illicit surveillance. With a shift to a Republican majority, what changes can we expect? Will a new Republican-led Commission resolve the FTC's ambitious privacy rulemaking agenda? And will privacy enforcement remain a top priority?

Join Kelley Drye's Partner and Chair of the Privacy and Information Security practice Alysa Hutnik and Privacy practice Partners Aaron Burstein and Laura VanDruff on Wednesday, November 13, from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. EST, as they dive into these key issues and more. Our team, which includes five former FTC officials and deep expertise in Commission matters, will provide valuable insights on what lies ahead.

