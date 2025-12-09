ARTICLE
9 December 2025

Health-e Law Episode 19: From AI To OBBBA: Healthcare Law Insights From The 2025 WHLC Leadership Summit With Amy Dilcher And Chi Huynh, WHLC Co-Chairs (Podcast)

Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard Mullin's podcast exploring the fascinating health tech topics and trends of the day. In this episode, Michael Orlando welcomes Amy Dilcher and Chi Huynh, co-chairs of Sheppard Mullin's Women in Healthcare Leadership Collaborative (WHLC), to discuss key takeaways from the 2025 WHLC Leadership Summit.

What We Discussed in this Episode:

  • What is WHLC, and what is its mission?
  • What is the purpose of the annual leadership summit?
  • What was the theme for 2025?
  • What topics were discussed during this year's summit panels?
  • What were the key takeaways regarding healthcare transactions, AI, reimbursement and regulatory changes, and telehealth?
  • Looking ahead to 2026, what's on WHLC's agenda?
  • How can the annual summit help advance women in healthcare leadership?
  • What do you see as the key drivers that help support women in leadership?
  • How does the WHLC summit encourage collaboration?
  • What is Legal Bridge Services, and what drove its creation?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

