Health-e Law Episode 19: From AI To OBBBA: Healthcare Law Insights From The 2025 WHLC Leadership Summit With Amy Dilcher And Chi Huynh, WHLC Co-Chairs (Podcast)

self

Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard Mullin's podcast exploring the fascinating health tech topics and trends of the day. In this episode, Michael Orlando welcomes Amy Dilcher and Chi Huynh, co-chairs of Sheppard Mullin's Women in Healthcare Leadership Collaborative (WHLC), to discuss key takeaways from the 2025 WHLC Leadership Summit.

CLICK HERE TO READ TRANSCRIPT

What We Discussed in this Episode:

What is WHLC, and what is its mission?

What is the purpose of the annual leadership summit?

What was the theme for 2025?

What topics were discussed during this year's summit panels?

What were the key takeaways regarding healthcare transactions, AI, reimbursement and regulatory changes, and telehealth?

Looking ahead to 2026, what's on WHLC's agenda?

How can the annual summit help advance women in healthcare leadership?

What do you see as the key drivers that help support women in leadership?

How does the WHLC summit encourage collaboration?

What is Legal Bridge Services, and what drove its creation?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.