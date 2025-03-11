Bass, Berry & Sims is pleased to announce the release of the 13th annual Healthcare Fraud & Abuse Review examining important healthcare fraud developments in 2024. Compiled by the firm's Healthcare Fraud & Abuse Task Force, the Review provides a comprehensive analysis of enforcement developments affecting the healthcare industry, significant court decisions involving the False Claims Act, and an overview of settlements involving healthcare fraud and abuse issues.

We began the Review over a decade ago with the intention of providing comprehensive coverage of the most significant civil and criminal enforcement issues facing healthcare providers each year. Over that time, the challenges facing the healthcare industry have been significant. And, given those challenges and the rapidly changing enforcement environment, it is more important than ever for the healthcare industry to stay on top of developments that undoubtedly will impact the manner in which the government pursues healthcare fraud investigations and key issues in the related civil and criminal litigation.

Our Review covers the enforcement results recently reported by the U.S. Department of Justice, key legal developments concerning the False Claims Act, and the government's areas of enforcement focus within the healthcare industry. We also evaluate the possible impact that will result from changes in leadership within important federal agencies as it relates to healthcare fraud enforcement.

This year's Review examines:

Issues for the healthcare industry to watch

Noteworthy healthcare fraud and abuse settlements

Comprehensive coverage of significant False Claims Act decisions

Notable developments involving the Stark Law and Anti-Kickback Statute

Enforcement developments impacting managed care and the pharmaceutical and medical device industries

