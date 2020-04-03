In response to the developing COVID-19 crisis, on March 21, 2020, the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that the federal income tax filing deadline would be automatically extended until July 15, 2020.
Taxpayers do not need to file for an extension if they submit their tax filings by July 15, 2020, and no interest or penalties, regardless of amount owed, will be applied.
The IRS still urged taxpayers to file as soon as possible, especially those who are due a refund and noted that most refunds are still being issued within 21 days of filing.
Tax filing deadlines are routinely extended when an emergency declaration under the Stafford Act has been issued.
The IRS press release can be found at this link: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-day-now-july-15-treasury-irs-extend-filing-deadline-and-federal-tax-payments-regardless-of-amount-owed
The IRS also has a special coronavirus information page with additional information about deadlines and other IRS programs. It can be found here: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus
