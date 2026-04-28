Pig Butchering: Crypto’s Cruelest Con (Podcast)

Explore the world's most notorious corruption scandals through compelling storytelling and expert legal analysis. From crypto fraud schemes to healthcare corruption, political bribery to corporate malfeasance, each episode examines how power corrupts, the devastating consequences for victims, and the warning signs that could have prevented these scandals from unfolding.

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Tatiana Sainati’s articles from Wiley Rein are most popular: with readers working within the Securities & Investment industries

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In this episode, Tatiana Sainati and Diana Shaw are joined by colleague Frank Scaduto, a crypto litigator and podcaster, to unpack one of the most sophisticated fraud schemes operating today: crypto “pig butchering” scams. What often begins as an innocent wrong number text evolves into a deeply personal confidence scheme – one that has drained billions of dollars from victims worldwide. Our hosts break down how these scams work, why they are so effective, and how organized crime networks in Southeast Asia use fake exchanges, spoofed websites, and digital wallets to move illicit funds at breakneck speed. The episode also explores the role of cryptocurrency platforms, the challenges facing global law enforcement, and the red flags investors should never ignore – all while acknowledging the very real human cost on both sides of

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