Belgian DPA Finds Broad Tax Information Transfers To IRS Unlawful

The Belgian Data Protection Authority recently ruled that a Belgian government entity, FPS Finance, cannot transfer the personal data of "accidental Americans" to the IRS. According to the decision, the transfers needed to cease for several reasons.

The case was brought by a dual US-Belgian citizen, who, while a US citizen by birth, did not reside in the US or otherwise have any significant connections to the US (i.e., an "accidental American"). He argued that his personal information should not be transferred to the US, even though the US's Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act requires all US citizens to report their tax information to the US to combat terrorism and prevent tax evasion. That law is enforced in Belgium through a 2014 bilateral treaty, which was entered into before the GDPR's effective date. The Belgian tax authority argued that it could make the transfer under a GDPR exception (Article 96), which allows pre-GDPR international agreements, such as this one, to remain in place if they comply with the law in effect at the time. Thus, the Belgian DPA examined not only whether the transfer violated GDPR (as the individual argued) but also whether it violated the laws in existence at the time the treaty was signed.

The Belgian DPA found that the transfers did not comply with pre-GDPR law because the amount of information being transferred exceeded what was necessary to meet the specified purposes. Further, the FATCA was not compliant with current GDPR standards. The Belgian DPA also emphasized that FATCA, as implemented, lacked sufficient safeguards to protect the personal data of EU residents, especially those with tenuous or accidental ties to the US. The Belgian DPA gave FPS Finance a year to modify its transfer process. This included minimizing the amount of data transferred, conducting a data transfer impact assessment, and giving individuals more information about its data processing activities.

Putting it Into Practice: This decision is a reminder that there may an increase in scrutiny of data transfers to the US. While the facts in this case were narrow, we expect that there may be other, similar, decisions in the future.

