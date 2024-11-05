ARTICLE
5 November 2024

The Human Resource: Marijuana vs. A Drug Policy (Video)

BT
Barnes & Thornburg

Contributor

Barnes & Thornburg logo
Explore Firm Details
With the popularity of recreational and medical marijuana how is a company to enforce a drug policy? Just finding employees that don't use marijuana is a struggle but ignoring the possible risks and harm drug use...
United States Cannabis & Hemp
Photo of Douglas Oldham
Authors

As recreational and medical marijuana use becomes more common, many companies are wondering how to effectively enforce a drug policy. On this episode of The Human Resource, Douglas Oldham, labor and employment attorney at Barnes & Thornburg in Columbus, Ohio, joins host Pandy Pridemore to discuss strategies for crafting a workplace drug policy that addresses marijuana use.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Douglas Oldham
Douglas Oldham
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More