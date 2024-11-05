The Human Resource: Marijuana vs. A Drug Policy (Video)

As recreational and medical marijuana use becomes more common, many companies are wondering how to effectively enforce a drug policy. On this episode of The Human Resource, Douglas Oldham, labor and employment attorney at Barnes & Thornburg in Columbus, Ohio, joins host Pandy Pridemore to discuss strategies for crafting a workplace drug policy that addresses marijuana use.

