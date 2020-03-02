Last week, as a result of Michael Bloomberg's meme-based advertising campaign, Facebook said that it will permit politicians to run sponsored content on its platform, so long as they use Facebook's disclosure tools to explain that the content was sponsored.
Facebook said, "After hearing from multiple campaigns, we agree that there's a place for branded content in political discussion on our platforms. We're allowing US-based political candidates to work with creators to run this content, provided the political candidates are authorized and the creators disclose any paid partnerships through our branded content tools."
Facebook indicated, however, that sponsored content from politicians would be treated somewhat differently than other political advertising that runs on the platform. For example, this type of content won't be placed in Facebook's ad library, unless the campaign has paid to boost the post.
