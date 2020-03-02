With online criminal activity flourishing and often escalating into sometimes deadly offline crime, law enforcement authorities are increasingly adopting advanced automated internet monitoring software to stay ahead and protect their communities.
Media platforms such as blogs, forums and media websites have provided criminals with simplified and often anonymous conduits to conduct illegal business, exploiting their ability to hide in the shadows.
The ability to instantly establish communication links has the potential to foster criminal behavior a lot easier than it would be offline. And with many victims of cybercrime ill-prepared to deal with its aftermath, there is a need for authorities to take a more proactive approach to crime prevention.
But with a large majority of adults using social media web, a 2016 survey by the International Association of Chiefs of Police and Urban Institute found that 76 percent of officers web monitor media for tips on crime and another 70 percent for gathering media intelligence.
Law enforcement agencies have begun to use web monitoring services in order to identify potential school shooters and terrorists, using both readily available intelligence and media intelligence gathered by internet monitoring software.
Data-driven media monitoring services can provide critical insights to authorities to monitor, track and analyze online activity on all levels of the internet, including the deep and dark web in order to discover new data sources and leads to optimize their investigations.
A web monitoring service with smart algorithms and case management tools can develop target profiles, map social circles and groups, extract critical insights from new data sources as well as live data analysis, transform a single lead into a complete end-to-end social media web investigation.
AI Supported software can also conduct face detection and recognition processes with a monitoring AI algorithm automatically detecting faces and attributes and facial features..
The web monitoring AI service will trigger real-time alerts, including from web sources with limited public information, so investigators can then build a more robust case with actionable data against criminals.
Media monitoring is enhanced by Natural Language Processing capabilities, which are key to understanding the meaning behind a suspect's posts with the ability to perform sentiment analysis in order to map out the suspects' feelings towards topics.
Using natural language processing tools and social media intelligence, law enforcement authorities can scan the web for keywords they believe might indicate criminal activity that could pose a risk to the public.
Harvesting data collected by social media intelligence platforms across all layers of the web allow law enforcement investigators to save crucial amounts of time needed to help solve cases and identify threats before they happen.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.