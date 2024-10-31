From Manifesto To Budget: Potential Real Estate Tax Changes: The Good, The Bad And The Costly? (Podcast)

It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Senior Associate Aimee Hutchinson and Associate Claudia French examine potential Labour reforms to Real Estate taxes, including manifesto pledges and impacts on CGT and carried interest, ahead of the upcoming Autumn Budget.
In the seventh episode of this series, Senior Associate Aimee Hutchinson and
Associate Claudia French from our Tax
team shed light on some possible changes Labour may make to Real
Estate taxes ahead of the forthcoming Autumn Budget. They discuss
Labour's manifesto pledges, the future of the reserved investor
fund and how other anticipated tax changes to CGT and carried
interest will impact the real estate sector.
