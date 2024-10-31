ARTICLE
31 October 2024

From Manifesto To Budget: Potential Real Estate Tax Changes: The Good, The Bad And The Costly? (Podcast)

TS
Travers Smith LLP

Contributor

Travers Smith LLP logo
It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Explore Firm Details
Senior Associate Aimee Hutchinson and Associate Claudia French examine potential Labour reforms to Real Estate taxes, including manifesto pledges and impacts on CGT and carried interest, ahead of the upcoming Autumn Budget.
United Kingdom Tax
Photo of Claudia French
Photo of Aimee Hutchinson
Authors

In the seventh episode of this series, Senior Associate Aimee Hutchinson and Associate Claudia French from our Tax team shed light on some possible changes Labour may make to Real Estate taxes ahead of the forthcoming Autumn Budget. They discuss Labour's manifesto pledges, the future of the reserved investor fund and how other anticipated tax changes to CGT and carried interest will impact the real estate sector.  

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Claudia French
Claudia French
Photo of Aimee Hutchinson
Aimee Hutchinson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More