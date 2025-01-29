Understanding Cerebral Palsy And Paths To Justice For Families Affected By Medical Negligence (23 January 2025)

Cerebral palsy is a term used to describe a group of lifelong conditions that impact movement and coordination. It is caused by brain damage or abnormalities that occur before, during, or shortly after birth. The most common cause of cerebral palsy is oxygen deprivation, which can happen if a baby doesn't develop properly in the womb or if there are issues with the umbilical cord. In some cases, cerebral palsy may be caused by prescribed medications or trauma to the baby before birth, often due to a fall or an event that deprives the baby of oxygen in the womb.

A delayed delivery, in which the baby is deprived of oxygen before or during birth, is also a leading factor in causing cerebral palsy.

Symptoms and Variability of Cerebral Palsy

The symptoms of cerebral palsy can vary widely, and the severity can range from mild to severe. Common signs include:

Delays in developmental milestones, such as not sitting up by 8 months or not walking by 18 months.

Stiffness or floppiness in the limbs.

Weak arms or legs.

Fidgety, jerky, or uncoordinated movements.

Uncontrolled or random movements.

Walking on tiptoes.

Additional problems like difficulty swallowing, speech difficulties, vision issues, and learning disabilities.

While some individuals with cerebral palsy may experience only minor challenges, others may face significant disabilities requiring lifelong care and support.

The Impact on Families and the Need for Care

Caring for a child with cerebral palsy is often a long-term commitment that requires continuous medical, physical, and emotional support. Families may struggle to access the necessary care, as the NHS may not always provide the resources needed for specialised treatment. This lack of care can lead to additional financial strain for families who may be unable to afford the treatments their child requires.

The costs of caring for a child with cerebral palsy can quickly add up, particularly when ongoing therapies, mobility aids, and home adaptations are required. For families who discover that their child's cerebral palsy was caused by medical negligence—whether during prenatal care, labour, or delivery—it's important to know that you are not alone in this journey. While no amount of compensation can undo the challenges you face, it can help alleviate the financial strain of the care and support your child needs. It's a step towards ensuring your family receives the resources and assistance required to navigate the long road ahead with greater stability and peace of mind. A no win, no fee claim allows you to seek justice and financial assistance without the worry of upfront legal fees, helping to secure the resources your family needs to move forward with greater stability and peace of mind.

Making a Compensation Claim for Medical Negligence

If your child's cerebral palsy was caused by medical negligence, seeking compensation can be an important step in securing the support your family needs. Clinical negligence claims typically need to be made within three years, but children have up until the age of 21 to pursue a claim for compensation for injuries sustained during birth or prenatal care.

