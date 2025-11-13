Health Wins: How Shifting Consumer Demands And Regulations Are Rewriting The Rules For Food And Beverage Companies

Sweeping changes may be on the horizon for the food and beverage industry, driven by consumer demands for healthier products and stricter regulations on ingredients and packaging. New laws and retailer initiatives are targeting artificial dyes, high sugar content, and harmful additives, with major brands already reformulating certain products. Companies should prepare now to adapt their supply chains for transparency, compliance, and sustainability, as they face rising costs and operational complexity. Curious about how these trends may impact the future of food and beverage? Download the report for a comprehensive overview of our insights and recommendations.

