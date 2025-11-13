ARTICLE
13 November 2025

Health Wins: How Shifting Consumer Demands And Regulations Are Rewriting The Rules For Food And Beverage Companies

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Sweeping changes may be on the horizon for the food and beverage industry, driven by consumer demands for healthier products and stricter regulations on ingredients and packaging.
United Kingdom Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Randy Burt,Robert DeNardo,Matt Sorenson
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
AlixPartners are most popular:
  • within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

Sweeping changes may be on the horizon for the food and beverage industry, driven by consumer demands for healthier products and stricter regulations on ingredients and packaging. New laws and retailer initiatives are targeting artificial dyes, high sugar content, and harmful additives, with major brands already reformulating certain products. Companies should prepare now to adapt their supply chains for transparency, compliance, and sustainability, as they face rising costs and operational complexity. Curious about how these trends may impact the future of food and beverage? Download the report for a comprehensive overview of our insights and recommendations.

Click here to view the full report.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Randy Burt
Randy Burt
Photo of Robert DeNardo
Robert DeNardo
Photo of Saskia Blanco
Saskia Blanco
Photo of Matt Sorenson
Matt Sorenson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More