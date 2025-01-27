ARTICLE
27 January 2025

Top 5 Construction Cases Of 2024 (Video)

Sa
Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP

Contributor

Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP logo
Shepherd and Wedderburn is a leading, independent Scottish-headquartered UK law firm, with offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, London and Dublin. With a history stretching back to 1768, establishing long-standing relationships of trust, rooted in legal advice and client service of the highest quality, is our hallmark.
Explore Firm Details
Part one of our two part webinar series involved members of our contentious construction team review the top 5 construction cases of 2024 to provide an understanding of the key developments...
United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Leigh Herd
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Leigh Herd
Leigh Herd
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More