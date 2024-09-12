The 2024 Elections And Social Unrest: How Best To Prepare (Video)

The 2024 elections and social unrest: How best to prepare

This webinar was originally created for a US audience and is being shared for wider information purposes only.

2024 marks a pivotal year globally, with numerous elections unfolding amidst deeply polarized political landscapes. Recent years have seen outbreaks of social unrest and political violence surrounding elections, underscoring the increasingly complex security challenges faced by risk managers and security professionals.

Our Crisis Management specialists discuss potential outcomes of upcoming elections, the evolving response of the insurance market through innovative product solutions, and strategies for businesses to enhance preparedness and mitigate risks effectively.

Key highlights

76 nations are holding elections this year, including 8 of the 10 most populous countries. We have seen a variety of post-election civil unrest responses in different countries. Notably, some of these responses have built up slowly in the months following contentious elections and did not immediately follow the declaration of an outcome.

Organizations can prepare for potential election-related civil unrest by assessing their risk, creating contingency plans, and communicating protocols with internal and external stakeholders.

In addition to strengthening contingency planning, organizations can also explore a variety of specialized risk transfer options to mitigate their exposure to these risks.

