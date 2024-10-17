Arbitration World: Interstate Arbitration With Dr. Stephen Minas – Part 2 (Podcast)

In the second episode of our Interstate Arbitration series, Ian Meredith continues the conversation with Dr. Stephen Minas. In this episode we will dive into some specific aspects of interstate arbitration. Ian and Stephen discuss the particular role that interstate arbitration plays/could play in the ongoing war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, as well as its role in the road to reach Net Zero. They also touch on the potential obligations of states in relation to the High Seas Treaty and the potential relevance of interstate arbitration to the management of pandemics.

