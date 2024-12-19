ARTICLE
19 December 2024

Top 5 Bermuda Publications Of 2024

In Bermuda, our most popular posts and publications provided updates from our Corporate practice, particularly regulatory changes and insurance insights, along with reflections on private client matters and litigation.
Bermuda Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
What were Conyers clients reading about in 2024?

Access our most sought-after Bermuda content of the year below:

  1. Insurance: readers showed great interest in the "Captive Insurance in Bermuda" piece, while the collaborative PC&T and Insurance article "Purpose Trusts and Their Use in Special Insurance Vehicles" proved to be popular.
  2. Corporate Income Tax: The two client alerts "Government of Bermuda to Introduce Corporate Income Tax" and "Bermuda Corporate Income Tax and the Shipping Income Exclusion" were standouts providing insights on how the new tax regime will affect clients.
  3. Private Client and Trust news: articles on private client matters were of significant interest, especially practical pieces such as "Why Choose Bermuda for Private Clients" and "Trust Litigation in Bermuda's Financial Landscape."
  4. Regulatory Updates: The Bermuda Regulatory Outlook and Regulatory Bulletin highlighted key changes on the island's Regulatory landscape and drew strong engagement from readers.
  5. Litigation: "Discovery Complications Between Related Entities, Privilege and the Shareholder Principle" was an interesting thought-leadership article from our Litigation team.

We look forward to keeping you informed with relevant updates in the coming year. Visit our Insights & Resources page to search all Conyers publications by your area of interest.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

