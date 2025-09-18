ARTICLE
18 September 2025

Thailand Offers Income Tax Exemption On Cryptocurrency Capital Gains

Thailand's Ministry of Finance has introduced a five-year personal income tax exemption on capital gains from the disposal of cryptocurrency or digital tokens.
Saravut Krailadsiri and Papavarin Sarawongsuth
Thailand's Ministry of Finance has introduced a five-year personal income tax exemption on capital gains from the disposal of cryptocurrency or digital tokens. The Ministerial Regulation No. 399, published in the Government Gazette on September 5, 2025, offers the personal income tax exemption for transfers occurring between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2029.

The ministerial regulation was enacted to promote Thailand as a global financial center and digital asset business hub while encouraging increased domestic investment in digital assets.

Key Conditions

The exemption, which covers capital gains from cryptocurrency and digital token disposals during the specified five-year period, applies only to individuals. Companies that trade in digital assets are not eligible for this tax exemption.

With the tax holiday set to expire in 2029 (unless extended), individual traders should plan ahead for postexemption taxation to ensure full compliance with Thailand's personal income tax requirements. Proper documentation of digital asset transactions during the exemption period will be essential for future tax compliance.

