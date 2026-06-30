What Are The Specific Features Of Registering Real Estate Rights In Azerbaijan?

In the Republic of Azerbaijan, the registration of real estate rights is mainly governed by the Civil Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Law on the State Register of Immovable Property.

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1) What are the specific legal features of real estate rights registration in your jurisdiction?

In the Republic of Azerbaijan, the registration of real estate rights is mainly governed by the Civil Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Law on the State Register of Immovable Property.

Real estate ownership and other property rights (such as mortgages, long-term leases, and use rights) arise only upon their registration in the State Register of Immovable Property. Transactions involving the disposal of immovable property, such as sale and gift contracts, etc., are subject to mandatory notarization. A notarized contract alone does not transfer ownership, it serves only as a legal basis for registration.

2) When does ownership legally arise: upon signing the contract or upon registration?

Pursuant to Article 146.2 of the Civil Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, ownership over immovable property arise from the moment of their registration in the State Register of Immovable Property.

3) Is registration mandatory for the validity of real estate transactions?

Yes. In accordance with Article 144.1 of the Civil Code, contracts concerning the disposal of immovable property subject to state registration must be notarized. While a notarized contract is required to initiate the process, the actual transfer of ownership only takes effect upon its entry into the State Register of Immovable Property. Until this registration occurs, the buyer does not hold legal title to the property.

4) What types of real estate rights must be registered (ownership, lease, easements, mortgages, etc.)?

According to Article 139.1 of the Civil Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, ownership rights over immovable property, rights of use, lease rights, mortgages, servitudes, and other proprietary rights, as well as the encumbrance, creation, transfer, and termination of such rights, shall be subject to state registration. These rights shall acquire legal force only upon state registration and shall be enforceable and protected against third parties only after such registration.

5) What restrictions apply to foreign nationals when purchasing real estate?

Under Article 69 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, foreign nationals and stateless persons enjoy the same rights and duties as citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, unless otherwise provided by law.

In the context of real estate ownership, Article 48 of the Land Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan expressly prohibits foreign nationals and stateless persons from owning land plots. However, there is no prohibition under Azerbaijani legislation on foreign ownership of other types of immovable property. Accordingly, foreign nationals are permitted to acquire ownership of residential and non-residential premises, such as apartments and buildings, provided that such transactions comply with applicable legal requirements.

6) How is priority of rights determined in the registration system?

Pursuant to Article 9.3 of the Law on the State Register of Immovable Property, the state registration of rights is carried out in the order in which applications are received by the registration authority. This means that the legal priority of a right is generally determined by the date and time at which the corresponding application is officially recorded in the register’s application journal, with earlier applications taking precedence over later ones.

7) Is there a unified land or real estate register, and is it publicly accessible?

In the Republic of Azerbaijan, a unified State Register of Immovable Property is maintained on a nationwide basis. Its primary function is to ensure the state registration of ownership and other property rights in immovable property, as well as the recording of the creation, transfer, encumbrance, and termination of such rights within a single integrated system.

According to Article 148.1 of the Civil Code, information contained in the register is generally provided to the right holder, their authorized representatives, heirs, as well as to state bodies and municipalities. At the same time, subject to statutory restrictions on access to certain categories of information, the principle of openness of cadastral data is also recognized.

In practice, this means that while certain information relating to immovable property is publicly accessible, full access to register data is restricted and granted only to persons and authorities specified by law.

8) What are the common grounds for refusal or suspension of registration?

The registration of immovable property rights in the Republic of Azerbaijan may be subject to suspension or refusal based on the grounds stipulated in the Law on the State Register of Immovable Property.

According to Article 14.1 of the aforementioned Law, registration may be suspended for up to one month if the registration authority has serious doubts regarding the authenticity of the submitted documents. The suspension must be justified, and the applicant must be notified in writing within 48 hours. If the documents are confirmed to be falsified, the registration authority refuses registration and makes the relevant entry in the application register.

Article 15.1of the said Law sets out specific conditions under which registration may be refused. These include instances where the right in question is not legally subject to state registration, where the form or content of the submitted documents fails to conform to statutory requirements, or where the application is lodged by an individual lacking proper authorization. Furthermore, refusal is warranted if the underlying administrative act is declared invalid in accordance with legislation, or if the person who issued the document confirming rights to immovable property lacks the authority to dispose of the property.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.