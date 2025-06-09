EU GDPR Simplification

On 21 May 2025, the European Commission unveiled the long-awaited fourth Simplification Omnibus package, signalling a major shift in compliance requirements under the GDPR. A key highlight is the newly introduced category of Small Mid-Cap Enterprises (SMCs) with fewer than 750 employees and an annual turnover not exceeding €150 million or a total balance sheet of up to €129 million .

What's changing?

Under the proposal, SMCs (as well as SMEs and organisations with under 750 employees) are going to benefit from simplified GDPR rules and derogations. For instance, these businesses will only be required to maintain a register of all data processing activities if their activities pose a "high risk" to rights and freedoms of data subjects. This measures, and others proposed, aim to cut red tape and help growing businesses avoid immediate large-enterprise obligations.

Key Takeaways

New Thresholds: SMC status now covers enterprises with less than 750 employees; up to €150m turnover or €129m total assets

The Omnibus package proposals aim to streamline compliance and boost innovation across the EU.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.