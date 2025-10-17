Why Nigeria Needs To Become A Maritime Insurance Hub In West Africa

Nigeria is the maritime backbone of West Africa. Its coastline stretches over 850 kilometres and is home to strategically located ports including Apapa, Tin Can Island...

Nigeria is the maritime backbone of West Africa. Its coastline stretches over 850 kilometres and is home to strategically located ports including Apapa, Tin Can Island, Port Harcourt, Onne, Calabar, and Warri. Collectively, these ports handle the majority of regional maritime cargo trafﬁc. In 2022, Nigeria's ports handled a substantial number of vessel calls, with cargo throughput among the highest in West Africa. This is not an abstract volume; it represents concentrated economic activity dependent on Nigeria's ability to host, coordinate, and protect large-scale seaborne operations.

Beyond the ports, Nigeria's exclusive economic zone extends over 200 nautical miles into the Gulf of Guinea, giving the nation jurisdiction over one of Africa's busiest marine corridors. Its offshore oil and gas sector anchors hundreds of ﬂoating installations, FPSOs (Floating Production Storage and Ofﬂoading units), seismic survey vessels, and support craft. Every day, assets worth billions of dollars operate in Nigerian waters, navigating complex risks including piracy, oil spills, and crew liabilities. This combination of dense trafﬁc, high-value assets, and exposure to multiple risks makes the country a natural candidate for a locally anchored maritime insurance system.

Despite this density of activity, Nigeria does not participate meaningfully in underwriting the associated risks. The country facilitates shipping, hosts assets, and absorbs operational risk but does not control the ﬁnancial architecture that governs liability, claims, and protection. This gap has persisted for decades and carries both ﬁnancial and institutional costs.

What's Missing: The Financial Core

Protection and Indemnity (P&I) insurance is the cornerstone of modern maritime risk management. It covers third-party liabilities, including oil pollution, collisions, cargo damage, and crew injury. Unlike hull or cargo insurance, which protects the vessel and its cargo, P&I coverage addresses the responsibilities and liabilities the vessel imposes on others. In Nigeria, P&I coverage is sourced from foreign institutions. Thus, vessels operating entirely within Nigerian waters rely on foreign clubs, with premiums leaving the country, claims processed abroad, and disputes adjudicated under foreign jurisdictions.

The consequence is a two-tier loss. First, it is ﬁnancial, as domestic insurers, underwriters, legal professionals, and banks are bypassed. Second, it is institutional. Nigeria is absent from decisions around risk deﬁnitions, liability thresholds, and premium structures that directly affect its waters. Delayed claims, misinterpreted local conditions, and minimal data visibility further undermine the country's maritime sovereignty. Nigeria has the shipping volume. What it lacks is a deliberate strategy to retain risk, build capacity, and localise value. Singapore demonstrates the power of aligning maritime trafﬁc with insurance infrastructure.

Despite its small size and limited natural resources, Singapore has become both a maritime and marine insurance hub. It hosts nearly 200 international shipping groups and maintains a robust ecosystem of P&I correspondents, maritime lawyers, and ﬁnancial specialists. Its Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) coordinates regulatory oversight, claims management, and talent development, ensuring that maritime and ﬁnancial operations are closely integrated.

Singapore's success is not derived from port volume alone; it stems from creating a system in which risk is measured, priced, and resolved domestically, with direct oversight and local participation in disputes and settlements. For Nigeria, the comparison is instructive. The country dominates West African maritime trafﬁc, yet its domestic insurance architecture does not mirror the operational scale of Singapore. Implementing a similar ecosystem would allow Nigeria to retain capital, build expertise, and inﬂuence maritime risk management in the region. It also illustrates that leadership in the maritime sector is inseparable from leadership in maritime ﬁnance and risk control.

Legal and Regional Framework: Domestic Capacity and AfCFTA Integration

Nigeria already possesses legal instruments that provide a foundation for a domestic P&I initiative. The Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (2010) mandates that upstream oil and gas operators insure all risks locally wherever domestic capacity exists, with approval required from NAICOM before any placement offshore. While this law is clear, in practice, much of this high-value P&I coverage continues to be sourced abroad. Local brokers often act as intermediaries, but this does not build national underwriting capacity, retain reserves domestically, or develop the technical expertise required for a mature P&I ecosystem.Each offshore policy represents lost premiums, unbuilt institutional capacity, and missed opportunities to grow domestic marine legal and insurance services.

Complementing this framework, the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA 2025) modernised the regulatory environment by introducing stricter licensing requirements, risk-based capital standards, and oversight for insurers and reinsurers, including those handling special risk classes. Together, the Local Content Act and NIIRA provide both the legal mandate and the regulatory capability to anchor a credible domestic P&I club. The pathway exists; the gap is in execution and operationalisation.

Regionally, Nigeria participates in the ECOWAS Brown Card Scheme, which illustrates that cross-border insurance coordination is achievable. Building on this precedent, a Nigerian-based P&I club could serve as the regional anchor for West African maritime insurance, providing coverage and claims services for vessels operating in neighbouring countries. This approach positions Nigeria as the central provider rather than a peripheral market, ensuring that domestic expertise and capital drive both national and regional maritime risk management.

Overlaying these legal and regional instruments is the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which represents a $3.4 trillion economic opportunity expected to dramatically increase intra-African shipping volumes over the next two decades. Nigeria, with its established ports, legal capacity, and ﬁnancial infrastructure, is well-positioned to serve as the hub for context-aware, regionally compliant P&I coverage. Domestic premiums could be retained, claims could be processed locally, and expertise in risk management could accumulate within Nigerian institutions. This structure allows Nigeria not only to manage its domestic marine risk but also to set the standard for the broader African region as trade corridors expand.

From Maritime Trafﬁc to Risk Leadership

Nigeria has long been a maritime powerhouse, but true leadership requires controlling not only the vessels and ports but the ﬁnancial and legal systems that deﬁne risk. A domestic P&I club would enable the country to retain premium ﬂows, accelerate claims processing, and establish authoritative standards for liability and dispute resolution. It would strengthen domestic legal and insurance expertise, creating a pipeline of professionals capable of handling complex marine risk.

The infrastructure exists. The legal and regulatory frameworks, anchored in NOGICD and NIIRA, provide authority, oversight, and a foundation for compliance. Regional mechanisms, including the Brown Card precedent and AfCFTA integration, offer pathways for cross-border participation. What remains is execution: aligning regulators, insurers, shipping operators, and legal experts to create a credible, phased, and scalable domestic P&I facility.

Such a facility would not replace existing international frameworks but would allow Nigeria to engage them on more equitable terms. By establishing domestic capacity, the country could inﬂuence premium pricing, deﬁne liability thresholds, and set dispute resolution standards for vessels operating in West African waters. This approach transforms Nigeria from a passive participant into an architect of maritime risk, safeguarding both ﬁnancial and sovereign interests while providing a template for broader African leadership in maritime insurance.

