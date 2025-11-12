ARTICLE
12 November 2025

CBN Recapitalization Policy 2024

Niji Oni & Co.

Adeniji Oni,Ebunoluwa Adefolase, and Ezinne Ogbonna
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has mandated a significant increase in the minimum capital requirements for commercial, merchant, and non-interest banks operating in Nigeria. This policy aims to strengthen the banking sector, improve financial stability, and facilitate economic growth.

The Value Proposition

Strengthened Banking Sector: Higher capital requirements enhance banks' ability to absorb shocks, reducing the risk of bank failures.

Improved Financial Stability: A more resilient banking system contributes to overall financial stability, benefiting businesses and individuals alike.

Economic Growth: Stronger banks can provide more credit to businesses, stimulating economic growth and job creation.

Increased Competition: The policy may lead to consolidation in the banking sector, resulting in fewer but stronger banks.

Potential Challenges: Banks may face difficulties in raising the required capital, which could impact lending rates and access to credit.

Strategies to Adopt

For banks:

  • Capital Raising: Develop a strategic plan to raise the required capital through equity, debt, or a combination of both.
  • Mergers and Acquisitions: Consider potential mergers or acquisitions to meet the capital requirements.
  • Business Optimization: Review your business model to identify cost-saving measures and revenue-generating opportunities.
  • Risk Management: Strengthen your risk management practices to protect your capital base.

For customers of a bank:

  • Interest Rates: Monitor interest rates, as they may fluctuate due to the recapitalization process.
  • Access to Credit: Be aware that credit availability may be impacted, especially for smaller businesses.
  • Bank Consolidation: Prepare for potential changes in your banking relationship if your bank undergoes mergers or acquisitions.

For investors:

  • Investment Opportunities: Evaluate investment opportunities in the banking sector, considering the potential for increased profitability and valuation.
  • Risk Assessment: Assess the risks associated with investing in banks undergoing recapitalization.
  • Diversification: Consider diversifying your investment portfolio to mitigate risks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Adeniji Oni
Adeniji Oni
Photo of Ebunoluwa Adefolase
Ebunoluwa Adefolase
Photo of Ezinne Ogbonna
Ezinne Ogbonna
