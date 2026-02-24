ARTICLE
24 February 2026

New Law Seeks To Modernize Philippine Animal Industry

SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan

Contributor

Philippines Real Estate and Construction
In 2025, the Philippine agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector contributed 7.9% of the total Philippine GDP and reported a full-year growth of 3.1%.1 In respect of the total agricultural output, poultry and livestock accounted for 13.1% and 14.1%, respectively, which figures underscore the strategic importance of animal production to the Philippine agricultural sector and economy as a whole.

A major Philippine legislative development in the animal industry is Republic Act No. 12308 (Animal Industry Development and Competitiveness Act), which took effect in October 2025. The law aims to modernize and strengthen the sector through several key measures.

Read the full bulletin here or download via this link.

Footnote

1 Statistics are based on the Q1 2023 to Q4 2025 National Accounts of the Philippines (January 2026) issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

