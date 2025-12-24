Resilience - Resilience Event Playbook

Today's complex and technologically dependent operating environment, combined with geopolitical uncertainty and environmental and climate changes, is creating new challenges for organisations. As a result, they are likely to face resilience events more frequently than ever before.

Although each resilience event may require a tailored response, a robust resilience framework enables organisations to respond swiftly and effectively, with clearly defined stakeholder roles and responsibilities.

The following playbook demonstrates how each component of the resilience framework can be applied in practice to restore normal operations with minimal disruption.

Event identification

Just as a resilience event can take many forms, there are also multiple ways it might come to the organisation's attention. For example:

Self-identification:

Employees may report incidents which arise due to human error.

Automated controls and system monitoring:

System controls and monitoring tools can detect anomalies, unauthorized access, or unusual activity, alerting the organisation to potential resilience events.

Third-party notification:

Service providers should promptly inform the organisation of any disruptions, expected impacts, and provide regular updates on remediation progress.

News and media reports:

External events affecting multiple organisations may first be reported by reputable news outlets.

Malicious actor communications:

In cases of cyber or ransomware attacks, direct contact from threat actors may reveal the breach.

Regardless of how the resilience event is identified, the resilience framework should clearly detail the organisation's expectations around first response, including who should be immediately contacted within the organisation.

Responding to the resilience event

When a resilience event occurs, the organisation's response will likely depend on a number of factors, including but not limited to the cause and severity of the resilience event, the criticality of business services and functions impacted and the expected financial, regulatory and legal impact to the organisation and its end-users.

Organisations must be ready to mobilise internal teams and collaborate with external stakeholders to maintain critical services, resolve the issue, and meet regulatory obligations. This typically involves activating multiple coordinated workstreams, each focused on a specific impact area.

The key workstreams which may be enacted by an organisation when responding to a resilience event are outlined below:

The regulatory lenses of resilience

The regulatory lenses of resilience

Reporting a resilience event

Depending on the nature and significance of the resilience event, organisations may be required to promptly notify regulators such as the Central Bank, European Central Bank, Data Protection Commissioners, or other relevant authorities. These requirements should be clearly mapped within the resilience event playbook.

Learning from the resilience event

Organisations are required to maintain a documented record of what was happening before, during, and after the disruption. Such documentation should capture the key decisions, inflection points and actions taken throughout the event, whilst recognising the information and facts that were available to the organisation at the time.

The information captured will inform the "lessons learned" exercise, and allow the organisation to better understand how the incident occurred, how it could have been avoided and how the organisation may respond more effectively if it does recur.

Remediation actions should be logged and tracked by executive management and the Board to ensure continuous improvement of the organisation's resilience posture. If the event originated with a key service provider or within the supply chain, it may be appropriate to review and update contractual arrangements or service level agreements as needed to strengthen controls and safeguards, or consider alternative providers.

Each resilience event should prompt a review of relevant policy documents, such as business continuity and incident response plans, to determine if updates or adjustments are necessary.