19 November 2025

BIS Certification: 2025 Compliance Guide- Regulatory Updates, Timelines & Geopolitical Impact (Video)

Watch the official webinar recording of "Understanding India BIS Certification", a practical guide to navigating the expanding mandatory compliance requirements of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
Watch the official webinar recording of "Understanding India BIS Certification", a practical guide to navigating the expanding mandatory compliance requirements of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Essential for global manufacturers and importers, this session covers the updated 2025 regulatory landscape, processes, and geopolitical considerations. The webinar features:

  • Mr. Satish Gupta (Guest Speaker): Former Deputy Director General at BIS, with 35+ years of expertise in standardization, certification, and testing, covering ISI mark, hallmarking, and consumer protection through conformity assessment.
  • Mr. Appurva Bhatia (Moderator): Head of Data Protection & Security at India Law LLP with years of global compliance experience across GDPR, DPDP Act, and ISO frameworks. The Webinar Covers:
  • BIS/CRS certification steps & documentation.
  • Updated mandatory product list for 2025
  • Testing, inspections & real approval timelines
  • Geopolitical effects on imports
  • Common compliance mistakes & how to avoid delays.
  • Expert answers to industry FAQs

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

