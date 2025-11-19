BIS Certification: 2025 Compliance Guide- Regulatory Updates, Timelines & Geopolitical Impact (Video)

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.
The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.
Watch the official webinar recording of "Understanding
India BIS Certification", a practical guide to navigating the
expanding mandatory compliance requirements of the Bureau of Indian
Standards (BIS). Essential for global manufacturers and importers,
this session covers the updated 2025 regulatory landscape,
processes, and geopolitical considerations. The webinar
features:
Mr. Satish Gupta (Guest Speaker): Former Deputy Director
General at BIS, with 35+ years of expertise in standardization,
certification, and testing, covering ISI mark, hallmarking, and
consumer protection through conformity assessment.
Mr. Appurva Bhatia (Moderator): Head of Data Protection &
Security at India Law LLP with years of global compliance
experience across GDPR, DPDP Act, and ISO frameworks. The Webinar
Covers:
BIS/CRS certification steps & documentation.
Updated mandatory product list for 2025
Testing, inspections & real approval timelines
Geopolitical effects on imports
Common compliance mistakes & how to avoid delays.
Expert answers to industry FAQs
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.