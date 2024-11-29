ARTICLE
29 November 2024

MFSA Announces Key Reforms To Enhance Flexibility For Family Offices

CP
Camilleri Preziosi Advocates

Contributor

Camilleri Preziosi Advocates logo
Camilleri Preziosi commands an outstanding reputation amongst clients and peers as a leading Maltese corporate law firm. We are regularly ranked as a top-tier firm by Chambers, IFLR1000 and Legal 500. We retain a strong commitment to deliver a quality service in the practice of law. We do this by combining technical excellence with a solution-driven approach. Camilleri Preziosi: Technical excellence, practical solutions.
Explore Firm Details
Malta's burgeoning family office scene is set to receive another boost.
Malta Finance and Banking
Photo of Andrew Caruana Scicluna
Photo of Kyle Debattista
Authors

Malta's burgeoning family office scene is set to receive another boost.

On 27 November 2024, the Malta Financial Services Authority (the "MFSA" or the "Authority") issued a circular to the public, informing the financial services industry of the changes carried out by the Authority to inter alia the Notified PIF Rulebook in order to offer flexible and efficient fund management structures for single family offices.

Amongst other changes, Part A of the Notified PIF Rulebook has been amended to allow family office Notified PIFs, which invest investors' private wealth without raising external capital, to be managed by Maltese managers that are exempt from the requirements for an investment services licence. In practical terms, therefore, subject to certain conditions being satisfied, family office Notified PIFs can be managed by Maltese exempt fund managers. Amendments have also been made to the Family Trusts Rulebook to streamline this initiative.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Finance Law and Banking Law
Authors
Photo of Andrew Caruana Scicluna
Andrew Caruana Scicluna
Photo of Kyle Debattista
Kyle Debattista
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More