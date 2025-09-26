Deal Ticker: Kellerhals Carrard With Deskbird AG On Its Series B Financing Round

Kellerhals Carrard with deskbird AG on its Series B financing round deskbird, European leader in revolutionizing workplace management with its cutting-edge solutions, empowers organizations to optimize office utilization...

Kellerhals Carrard with deskbird AG on its Series B financing round

deskbird, European leader in revolutionizing workplace management with its cutting-edge solutions, empowers organizations to optimize office utilization and collaboration through an intuitive platform for desk and room booking, workforce scheduling, visitor management, and analytics. deskbird fosters productivity, flexibility, and a seamless employee experience tailored to the future of work.

"Workplaces should adapt to people - not the other way around. With deskbird, companies can eliminate empty desks, reduce wasted space, and create offices employees actually want to return to." said Ivan Cossu, co-founder and CEO of deskbird. "Every company will eventually realize that their physical workspace is as critical to competitive advantage as their technology stack. This funding accelerates our mission to make that future accessible today."

deskbird has successfully secured a $ 23 million Series B financing round led by Octopus Apollo VCT PLC, with NEVA SGR S.P.A as co-lead. Existing investors Axa Venture Partners (AVP), Alstin Capital and PortfoLion Capital Partners also participated in the round.

We are delighted by the feedback that Ivan Cossu, co-founder and CEO, shared with us: "For us, the Series B was a decisive milestone! The team at Kellerhals Carrard supported us excellently with their expertise and pragmatism. We were particularly impressed by their deep experience in the startup sector, which created tangible added value for us. We greatly appreciated the close collaboration."

The Kellerhals Carrard team was led by Karim Maizar (Partner, Corporate/VC) and Nicolai Nuber (Partner, Corporate/VC) and further included Kerim Tbaishat (Partner, Tax), Kathrin Moser (Senior Associate, Corporate/VC), Arnault Eckert (Associate, Corporate/VC), Marine Jorio (Associate, Corporate/VC) and Lisa Schmid (Paralegal).

Congratulations to the entire deskbird team on this exciting milestone! We look forward to supporting your continued growth.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.