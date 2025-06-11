ARTICLE
11 June 2025

BVI Beneficial Ownership Filings Now Extended To 1 January 2026

MG
Maples Group

Contributor

The BVI Government issued notices for existing companies and existing limited partnerships regarding the extension of the beneficial ownership filing deadline from 1 July 2025 to 1 January 2026.
British Virgin Islands Corporate/Commercial Law
Chris Newton,Ruairi Bourke,Ellen O'Brien
+5 Authors
On 2 January 2025, the British Virgin Islands ("BVI") introduced the Business Companies and Limited Partnerships (Beneficial Ownership) Regulations ("Beneficial Ownership Regulations"). These regulations require BVI companies and limited partnerships to collect, keep and maintain adequate, accurate and up-to-date information on their beneficial owners and, unless an exemption applies, file that beneficial ownership information with the BVI Registrar of Corporate Affairs / Registrar of Limited Partnerships (the "Registrar").

In tandem with the introduction of the Beneficial Ownership Regulations, amendments to the BVI Business Companies Act (As Revised) (the "BC Act") and the Limited Partnership Act (As Revised) (the "LP Act") also came into force.

These amendments provide for certain exemptions from the obligation to comply with the requirements of the Beneficial Ownership Regulations and set out penalties for non-compliance.

The amendments also provide for a six-month transition period for in-scope existing BVI companies and limited partnerships to file their beneficial ownership information, extendable by a further six months at the discretion of the BVI Government. Existing companies were to file their register of members, information on director services provided and beneficial ownership information by 1 July 2025. Similarly, existing limited partnerships were to file their register of general partners, register of limited partners and beneficial ownership information by 1 July 2025.

Recently however, the BVI Government, exercising its discretion to extend the initial deadline, issued notices in respect of existing companies and existing limited partnerships to extend the filing deadline from 1 July 2025 to 1 January 2026.

Next Steps

Existing Entities

In-scope existing (before 2 January 2025) BVI companies and limited partnerships must file their beneficial ownership information by 1 January 2026.

New Entities

BVI companies and limited partnerships formed or continued into the BVI after 2 January 2025 (that are not otherwise exempt from the requirements under the Beneficial Ownership Regulations), are required to file their beneficial ownership information with the Registrar within 30 days of the date of formation or continuation, as applicable.

Failure to comply with the requirements of the Beneficial Ownership Regulations can attract significant penalties. Under the BC Act and under the LP Act, fines of up to US$75,000 apply for certain breaches, in four levels of tiers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Chris Newton
Chris Newton
Photo of Ruairi Bourke
Ruairi Bourke
Photo of Christopher Capewell
Christopher Capewell
Photo of Ellen O'Brien
Ellen O'Brien
Photo of Michael Gagie
Michael Gagie
Photo of Daniel Moore
Daniel Moore
Photo of Matthew Gilbert
Matthew Gilbert
Photo of Joanna Russell
Joanna Russell
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
