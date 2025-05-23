Winding Down Of The Operations Of A Company In DMCC, UAE

Headquartered in India, ABC Group (Client) is present in diversified businesses with a strong foothold in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and packaging industries.

Client : Setting up the GSSC in India

Service Offered : Winding Up in UAE

Sector / Industry : Trading Company

Overview

Headquartered in India, ABC Group (Client) is present in diversified businesses with a strong foothold in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and packaging industries. In 2022, as part of its global expansion strategy, it established a Dubai subsidiary (Dubai Company) to drive trading operations within the Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC) Free Zone and beyond.

Solution

Nexdigm implemented a structured and proactive approach to assist the client during entire closure process:

The activity of the winding down of the operations had to be done in coordination with the appointed liquidator.

A detailed checklist for different areas was circulated with the management and liquidator to gather the required information and documents.

Nexdigm worked very closely with various stakeholders in closing all open issues and obtaining NOCs from respective departments.

Impact

Nexdigm ensured that the operational wind-down and other related activities were completed smoothly, in a timely manner.

