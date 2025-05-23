Winding Down Of The Operations Of A Company In DMCC, UAE

Client : Setting up the GSSC in India
Service Offered : Winding Up in UAE
Sector / Industry : Trading Company
Overview
Headquartered in India, ABC Group (Client) is present in diversified businesses with a strong foothold in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and packaging industries. In 2022, as part of its global expansion strategy, it established a Dubai subsidiary (Dubai Company) to drive trading operations within the Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC) Free Zone and beyond.
Solution
Nexdigm implemented a structured and proactive approach to assist the client during entire closure process:
- The activity of the winding down of the operations had to be done in coordination with the appointed liquidator.
- A detailed checklist for different areas was circulated with the management and liquidator to gather the required information and documents.
- Nexdigm worked very closely with various stakeholders in closing all open issues and obtaining NOCs from respective departments.
Impact
Nexdigm ensured that the operational wind-down and other related activities were completed smoothly, in a timely manner.
