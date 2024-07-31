ARTICLE
31 July 2024

Launch Of ES Filing Services For ADGM And DIFC Entities

Walkers Professional Services (Middle East) Limited ("WPS") is pleased to announce the expansion of our incorporation and corporate services offering to include Economic Substance Notification ("ESN") ...
United Arab Emirates Corporate/Commercial Law
KEY TAKEAWAYS:

  • We now provide Economic Substance Notification (ESN) and Economic Substance Report (ES Report) filing services for ADGM and DIFC entities

  • ADGM and DIFC entities must submit ES Notifications annually, detailing activities, income and financial year-end, within six months to avoid a AED 20,000 penalty

  • Entities with relevant activities and income must file an ES Report within twelve months to meet Economic Substance Test requirements, facing a AED 50,000 penalty for non-compliance

Walkers Professional Services (Middle East) Limited ("WPS") is pleased to announce the expansion of our incorporation and corporate services offering to include Economic Substance Notification ("ESN") and Economic Substance Report ("ES Report") filings for ADGM and DIFC entities.


ES Notification

All ADGM and DIFC companies, partnerships and foundations ("Entities") that are within the scope of the Economic Substance Regulations ("ES Regulations") are required to submit an annual notification to the Regulatory Authority, setting out the following for each relevant Financial Year:

  • the nature of the Relevant Activity being carried out;
  • whether it generates Relevant Income;
  • the date of the end of its Financial Year;
  • any other information as may be requested by the Regulatory Authority.

Where entities are relying on Exempted Licencee status, a notification still needs to be filed with the Regulatory Authority.

Deadline for filing notification is within six months from the end of the entity's financial year. Non-compliance with the obligation to file a notification before the deadline is subject to a penalty of AED20,000.

ES Report

Entities carrying out a Relevant Activity that are not an Exempted Licencee and that derive Relevant Income from the Relevant Activity shall be required to meet the applicable Economic Substance Test requirements and submit an ES Report containing the requisite information and documentation prescribed under the ES Regulations.

Deadline for filing the ES Report is within twelve months from the end of the entity's financial year. Non-compliance with the obligation to file an ES Report before the deadline is subject to a penalty of AED50,000.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

