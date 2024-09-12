Albania Boosts Vacation Benefits

Introduction:

This article provides an overview of recent changes to Albanian labor law, specifically Law nr. 91/2024, which amends the "Labour Code of the Republic of Albania" (Law No.7961 dated 12.07.1995). The focus is on adjustments to annual vacation regulations.

Increased Vacation Flexibility:

More Vacation Days: Law nr. 91/2024 replaces the previous requirement of "4 calendar weeks" with "22 working days" for annual leave (Article 92, point 2). This translates to more vacation time for employees.

Shorter Breaks Allowed: The amendment to Article 93, point 3 removes the stipulation that vacation time "must never be less than one calendar week without interruption." This allows employees to take their vacation days in shorter breaks if they choose.

Implementation and Impact:

Effective Date: The changes came into force 15 days after publication in the Official Gazette (published in Official Notebook no. 143 on August 9, 2024).

Existing Contracts: The new regulations apply to all existing employment contracts, even those signed before the effective date (Article 6 of the Labour Code).

Contract Revisions: If existing employment contracts conflict with the updated law, they may need revisions to comply.

Vacation Calculation: The principle of non-retroactive law generally applies. However, the Labour Code allows for exceptions in calculating seniority.

Proportionate Vacation: Employees can potentially receive additional vacation days in 2024, calculated proportionally from the effective date.

