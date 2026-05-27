The Comprehensive Legal Framework For The Recognition And Enforcement Of Arbitral Awards In The United Arab Emirates

The legal landscape of the United Arab Emirates has undergone a paradigm shift in its approach to international and domestic arbitration over the past two decades.

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The legal landscape of the United Arab Emirates has undergone a paradigm shift in its approach to international and domestic arbitration over the past two decades. This evolution is driven by a strategic national aspiration to position the state as a leading global center for the resolution of commercial conflicts, enabled by a dual system of courts to facilitate the existence of civil law and common law pathways to enforcement. The state’s enforcement of arbitral awards is governed by a sophisticated hierarchy of federal statutes, local decrees, and international treaties, ensuring the state’s compliance with its obligations as a signatory to the 1958 New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards.

The Modern Onshore Arbitration Regime: Federal Law No. 6 of 2018

The main law governing arbitration in the state’s onshore jurisdictions is Federal Law No. 6 of 2018 on Arbitration, as amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 15/2023. The enactment was an important leap forward in the UAE’s arbitration regime as it adopted key principles of the UNCITRAL Model Law, thereby bringing the domestic framework closer to international standards, particularly with regard to procedural efficiency and limitation of judicial intervention.

The scope of Federal Law No. 6 of 2018 on Arbitration is broad. Article 2 applies to all arbitrations held in the State, unless the parties specifically agree to apply another legislation, as long as it does not violate public order or morals. Furthermore, the law may apply to international business arbitrations held overseas in which the parties have expressly chosen the law of the state to control the proceedings.

According to Article 6 of Federal Law No. 6 of 2018, the arbitration agreement exists independently of the underlying contract. Therefore, the nullity, rescission, or termination of the contract does not affect the arbitration agreement if it is valid in itself, except in circumstances of the parties’ incapacity. The challenge to the contract’s validity doesn’t stop the proceedings; the arbitral tribunal may decide whether the contract is valid.

Capacity and Written Conditions

An arbitration agreement must be made by a person with legal capacity or by a duly authorized representative, and shall be null and void if not made in such a manner. It also limits arbitration to arbitrable disputes, permits the delegation of procedural decisions to a third party or institution, and affirms that the agreement is binding on legal successors as per Article 4.

Article 7 of the law requires an arbitration agreement to be in writing; failing to which it is invalid. This can include signed documents, emails or messages, references to contracts with arbitration clauses, agreements made in court, or even written statements where one party proposes arbitration and the other does not object.

Enforcement Mechanism Under Articles 52 And 55

The true value of an arbitral award lies in its enforceability. The legal effect of an award in principle is established by Article 52 of Federal Law No. 6 of 2018, which provides that an arbitral award made in accordance with the law shall have the same force as a judgment of a court. In order to be granted this status, an award must be formally recognized by the competent court in a recognition procedure.

Application for enforcement (Article 55)

Article 55 provides for the procedure to be followed for recognition and enforcement. A party seeking to enforce an award shall make a written application to the president of the competent Court of Appeal. The application should include:

The original arbitral award or a duly certified copy.

A copy of the arbitration agreement.

A certified Arabic translation of the award and the agreement, provided by an accredited body if the documents were issued in a foreign language.

A copy of the minutes of the deposit of the award in court.

The president of the court, or a delegated judge, is mandated to issue an order for the recognition and enforcement of the award within 60 days of the application, unless a ground for nullity under Article 53 is established.

Article 53 Grounds for annulment and challenges to enforcement

Article 53 provides a limited and exhaustive list of grounds on which a court may set aside an award or refuse to enforce it. These are mainly procedural and jurisdictional grounds that are intended to protect the integrity of the arbitral process.

Procedural and Jurisdictional Grounds

The court may set aside an award if the applicant proves any of the following:

There was no valid arbitration agreement, or it was void or forfeited pursuant to the Law.

A party lacked legal capacity.

A party was not properly notified or could not present its case.

The tribunal has not applied the law agreed by the Parties to cover the subject matter of the dispute.

The composition of the arbitral tribunal or the appointment of the arbitrators was contrary to the law or the parties’ agreement.

There were serious procedural errors affecting the award.

The award exceeded the scope of the arbitration agreement.

Public Policy and Arbitrability, Article 53 (2)

The court can also annul the award on its own if:

That the subject matter of the dispute is not capable of settlement by arbitration.

The award violates public order or morality.

Limitation Periods for Challenges (Article 54)

A nullity action must be filed within 30 days of notification of the award. The court’s decision is final, subject only to cassation. If annulled, the award is invalid in whole or in part, while the arbitration agreement generally remains valid unless it is itself defective.

The court may, upon the request of a party, stay the nullity proceedings for up to 60 days in order to allow the arbitral tribunal to correct procedural or formal defects in the award, provided that such corrections do not affect the substance of the decision.

The Role of Civil Procedure Law 2022 in Execution

After the arbitral award is confirmed by the competent court pursuant to the Arbitration Law, the execution stage commences and is governed by Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 on Civil Procedure. The enforcement process is subject to the enforcement framework provided in Section 3, Chapter 4 of the Civil Procedure Law (Articles 206-338).

The execution judge supervises the procedure, including the notification of the debtor so that he complies with the period established and, in case of non-compliance, the judicial order for the compulsory execution of measures like attachments of bank accounts, real estate, vehicles, and other assets. The court may also order the relevant authorities to disclose the debtor’s assets and, where appropriate, impose coercive measures such as travel bans or detention to ensure compliance.

DIFC Enforcement: The Approach of Common Law

DIFC Arbitration Law No. 1 of 2008 provides a distinct common law regime for the recognition of arbitral awards and their enforcement in the Dubai International Financial Center.

Articles 42 and 43 allow an arbitral award to be recognized as binding in the DIFC, regardless of the jurisdiction in which it was made, upon written application to the DIFC Court. The applicant is asked to present the original award (or a certified copy), the arbitration agreement, and, if applicable, a certified translation. If the formal conditions are met, the DIFC Court will issue an order acknowledging the award.

Recognition or enforcement may be denied only on the grounds specified in Article 44 of the DIFC Arbitration Law No. 1 of 2008, which include a party’s incapacity, the invalidity of the arbitration agreement, a lack of proper notice or inability to present a case, where the award exceeds the scope of the arbitration, or where the composition of the tribunal or the procedure was not in accordance with the parties’ agreement or the law of the seat. Enforcement may also be refused where the award is not yet binding or has been set aside. The Court may further refuse enforcement on its own motion if the subject matter is not capable of arbitration or if enforcement would be contrary to UAE public policy.

Importantly, awards recognized by the DIFC Court can be executed outside of the DIFC in accordance with the Judicial Authority Law, and such recognition is viewed as ratification for the purposes of enforcement under Article 42(4). This allows the DIFC to function as an effective enforcement in offshore as well as onshore jurisdictions.

Enforcement of Foreign Awards: The New York Convention

Most clearly, the UAE’s commitment to the enforcement of foreign awards is embodied in its accession to the New York Convention in 2006. This international treaty allows awards made in over 150 countries to be recognized and enforced in the state with limited judicial interference.

Conditions for Foreign Award Enforcement (Article 222)

In the absence of an applicable treaty, Article 222 of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 on Civil Procedure sets out the framework for the enforcement of foreign judgments and orders in the UAE . Enforcement is initiated by a petition to the execution judge, who must be satisfied of the following conditions:

The UAE courts do not have exclusive jurisdiction, and the foreign court had proper jurisdiction under its own law.

The judgment was issued in accordance with the law of the country of origin and duly ratified.

The parties were properly notified and represented.

The award must have the force of res judicata (final and binding) and not be subject to further ordinary appeal.

The award must not conflict with a prior judgment or order from a court in the state and must not violate public policy.

Regional Treaties

The UAE has signed regional treaties such as the Riyadh Arab Convention for Judicial Cooperation and the Gulf Cooperation Council Convention for the Execution of Judgments, Delegations, and Judicial Notifications, which encourage member states to recognize and enforce each other’s judgments and arbitral awards. While such frameworks may facilitate regional enforcement, they are still dependent on domestic processes and do not allow for automatic enforcement across many jurisdictions.

Conclusion

The recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) involves a complex, multi-layered framework comprising federal laws, regional treaties, and international obligations. Federal Law No. 6 of 2018 on Arbitration and Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 on Civil Procedure have added procedural clarity, which strengthens enforcement of awards without affecting fundamental safeguards for due process and public policy.

Enforcement is, in fact, a law and a strategy. Parties must choose the correct jurisdiction, follow procedural procedures, and act quickly when needed to protect assets. And the process, whether through onshore courts or the DIFC, is ultimately aimed at ensuring the finality of arbitral awards and the integrity of the legal system.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.