2020-04-03 – The coronavirus crisis has taken hold in Canada, with people told to stay in their homes and borders closed to all but essential travel.
But that does not mean the immigration system has closed down. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) say it continues to receive and process applications, while many of Canada's provincial programs have said the same.
To read this article in its entirety please click here
Interested employers: Kindly contact us
here to receive further information.
Interested candidates: Find out whether you qualify to Canada by completing our free on-line evaluation. We will provide you with our evaluation within 1-2 business days.
The content of this article reflects the personal insight of Attorney Colin Singer and needs no disclaimer