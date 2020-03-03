The Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) has released a report titled Utilization of Innovator Biologics and Biosimilars for Chronic Inflammatory Diseases in Canada: A Provincial Perspective. The report is from a collaboration with researchers at the Ontario Drug Policy Research Network (ODPRN), which also released a similar report: Current and Prospective Utilization of Innovator Biologics and Biosimilars in Ontario. The reports examine utilization trends of innovator biologics and biosimilar versions of infliximab and etanercept, as well as the innovator biologic adalimumab, in rheumatic conditions and inflammatory bowel disease in Ontario. The takeaway messages from the ODPRN report were: biosimilar users accounted for a small proportion of overall biologic users, even among biologics with a currently available biosimilar; the data suggested that traditional formulary-based policies may not have a significant impact on biosimilar uptake; and the effect of policies on the update of biosimilars may differ by patient indication.
